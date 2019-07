The President is expected to direct the government to obtain citizenship data without using the census, according to two people with knowledge of the plan President Donald Trump is expected to announce an executive action on the census Thursday, multiple White House officials said.

Here's how the Census Bureau can find out who's a citizen When asked to consider adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, Census Bureau leadership had a clear position: It's a bad idea.

Jim Acosta: This sounds like an escape hatch for Trump President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive action directing the Commerce Department to obtain citizenship data through means other than the US census, according to two people with knowledge of the plan. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.

Second judge won't let DOJ swap lawyers out on census case A second federal judge won't let Justice Department lawyers swap out in the renewed census fight, in yet another blow to the Trump administration over the citizenship question fight.

Analyst: This is an avalanche of lies by Trump administration CNN legal analyst Elie Honig explains why the Trump administration is still pushing for a citizenship question on the 2020 census after the Supreme Court ruled against it.

Opinion: Will Trump administration defy the Supreme Court? In the wake of the Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling last month rejecting the Trump administration's reason for adding a citizenship question to the census as merely a pretext and "contrived," President Trump is contemplating the unthinkable: issuing an executive order instructing the Census Bureau to move forward with printing the forms including the citizenship question […]

Analysis: Trump seeks change of legal fortune after losing streak President Donald Trump has reason to hope his luck is changing after a long legal losing streak.

Why does the president want a citizenship question on census? President Donald Trump's fight to add a question about citizenship on the 2020 census means the government is preparing to take another shot at answering what should be a straightforward question: Why does it want to ask about citizenship in the first place?

