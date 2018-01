New anti-regime protests break out after at least 12 people were killed and the nation's internet went down At least 12 people have been killed in four days of demonstrations in Iran, state media reported, in the biggest challenge to the authority of the Tehran regime since mass protests in 2009.

Analysis: A presidential change of course on Iran When protests erupted in Iran in 2009, then-President Barack Obama reacted cautiously, concerned that a forceful intervention could make America -- reviled as the "Great Satan" by Iranian revolutionaries -- a rallying cause for the clerical regime.

Opinion: There's something different about these protests In a matter of days, protests in Iran have quickly spread across the country, taking the government by surprise and leaving analysts and pundits alike confused. Part of the reason many have been caught off guard is because these protests appear quite different from their 2009 predecessor -- in terms of size, leadership and objective.

Woman defiantly waves hijab during Iran protests A woman without her headscarf waves a white hijab in what appears to be part of a social media campaign protesting an Iranian law that requires women to wear hijabs.

Why are citizens protesting in Iran? Anti-government protests have spread into several cities in Iran and President Trump is vocally supporting the protesters.

Colorado man who killed deputy was an Iraq veteran The man who launched a deadly attack on four police officers inside a Colorado apartment was a former Army Reservist who was deployed in Iraq for a year, a spokesperson for the military said Monday.

Trump's first 2018 tweet takes swipe at Pakistan In his first tweet of the new year President Donald Trump slammed Pakistan, saying the country has given the US nothing but "lies and deceit."

Kim Jong Un offers olive branch to S. Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned the United States that the nuclear button is always on his desk.