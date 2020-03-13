Trump to Declare Emergency; U.S. to Boost Testing: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) — U.S. President Donald Trump will declare the coronvavirus a national emergency, according to two people familiar with the matter. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s near an agreement with the administration on a bill to mitigate the impact of the outbreak.Germany pledged to spend billions, and the European Union is ready to allow fiscal stimulus as the bloc expects the economy to shrink this year.Testing in the U.S. will accelerate within the next week because of coordination with the private sector, the government’s top infectious-disease scientist said. Roche advanced after saying it won emergency approval in the U.S. for a test that could speed up the ability to diagnose patients by a factor of 10.The global death toll topped 5,000, and total cases rose to 135,118. Iran has called in the army, and Spain’s government declared a state of emergency.Key Developments:China cases drop to single digits for the first time since January.Industry group warns 50 million tourism jobs could goCanada suspends Parliament until April 20Australian minister who met Ivanka Trump last week tests positiveEuropean stocks jump the most since 2008, and U.S. shares bounce backSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here.Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus and here for maps and charts. For analysis of the impact from Bloomberg Economics, click here. To see the impact on oil and commodities demand, click here.NYC Hotels Face Bankruptcy, Closures (10:30 a.m. NY)The rapidly escalating restrictions on travel and social gatherings will make it hard for New York City hotel owners to keep creditors at bay, the head of a local trade group said.Revenue per available room, a metric known as RevPar that combines occupancy and pricing, is down as much as 70% at some hotels, according to Vijay Dandapani, chief executive officer at the Hotel Association of New York City.Virus Fears Hit Sports Leagues Around the World (10:15 a.m. NY)The Masters golf tournament was postponed, and other sports events including the NCAA basketball tournament, Major League Baseball, the PGA Tour and the National Hockey League were suspended. England’s Premier League called off all matches after Arsenal Football Club head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive.U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the Tokyo Olympics should be postponed, as the events’ organizers denied they were considering changing the start planned for July 24. “I would say maybe they postpone it for a …read more

