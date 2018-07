Donald Trump has threatened to “shut down” the government unless Congress passes legislation that would fund his proposed wall across the US border with Mexico. In an early morning tweet, he demanded a raft of changes to the country’s immigration laws, adding he wanted “great people” coming into the country. “I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall!” he wrote.

Source:: Yahoo