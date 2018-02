US and allies try to sound tough as North Korea scores Olympics public relations win US Vice President Mike Pence says the United States plans to unveil the "toughest and most aggressive" sanctions yet against North Korea.

North Korea requests oil to refuel ship carrying Olympic delegation North Korea has requested extra oil to help refuel a ship carrying members of its Olympic delegation, Seoul's Unification Ministry said Wednesday.

Pence: North Korea won't hide behind Olympic flag Vice President Mike Pence says the US and its allies will not allow North Korea to hijack the Winter Olympics with propaganda.

Condoleezza Rice: Kim Jong Un is pretty clever Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice told CNN's David Axelrod she thinks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is turning out to be "actually pretty clever."