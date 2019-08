Video shows police run for cover New video obtained by CNN shows Philadelphia police officers running and taking cover during a standoff.

It's an active and ongoing situation, police say Philadelphia police swarmed the area near a shooting in the city, Sgt. Eric Gripp said Wednesday via Twitter.

Kamala Harris on shooting: When will it stop? Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris reacts to initial reports of a police standoff with at least one gunman in Philadelphia.

What we know about the shooting in Philadelphia A standoff in North Philadelphia between police and at least one gunman Wednesday has left at least six officers wounded, a police spokesman said.

Steve King questions if there would be any population left if not for rape and incest Republican Rep. Steve King of Iowa questioned on Wednesday whether there would be any population left on Earth if not for rape and incest.

As admin eyes foreign aid cancellation, Pence and Ivanka Trump projects are in the clear As the Trump administration eyes canceling billions of dollars in foreign aid funding, a senior administration official said Wednesday that projects spearheaded by Ivanka Trump and Vice President Mike Pence would be saved from any possible cancellation.

Fact check: Kamala Harris makes false claim about Trump and auto jobs In an interview with CNN on Monday, Sen. Kamala Harris argued that President Donald Trump has failed to deliver on his promises to workers. And she issued a dire warning about autoworkers' jobs in particular.