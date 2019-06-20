Trump says Iran has made 'big mistake' after spy drone shot down in Gulf

Donald Trump has warned Tehran that it has made a “very big” error, after Iran shot down a US spy drone near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. “Iran made a very big mistake!” the president tweeted. Mr Trump’s comments came after the US said that the shooting down of one of its drones, an RQ-4 Global Hawk, amounts to an “unprovoked attack” by Iran, as tensions continue to rise in the Gulf. Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards claimed to have taken down the “spy” plane above Iranian territory on Thursday morning. But the US said the drone was in international airspace. Gulf of Oman, US responds “Iranian reports that the aircraft was over Iran are false,” said Navy Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the US military’s Central Command. “This was an unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset in international airspace.” The RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft system (UAS) can fly at high altitudes for more than 30 hours, gathering near real-time, high-resolution imagery of large areas of land in all types of weather, maker Northrop Grumman says on its website. The US military has, in recent days, confirmed an attempt by Iran to shoot down a US drone last week as well as the successful shooting down of one on June 6 by Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen. A senior Iranian security official said on Wednesday Iran would “strongly respond” to any violation of its airspace. “Our airspace is our red line and Iran has always responded and will continue to respond strongly to any country that violates our airspace,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security council as saying. An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman Credit: Reuters Tension between Iran and the United States has spiked since last year when Mr Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers and reimposed sanctions on it. Concern about a military confrontation has increased since attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week and on four tankers off the United Arab Emirates on May 12, both near the Strait of Hormuz, a major conduit for global oil supplies. The United States and its regional ally, Saudi Arabia, blamed Iran for the incidents. Iran has denied responsibility. The US military has sent forces, including aircraft carriers, B-52 bombers …read more

Source:: Yahoo