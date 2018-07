As Putin prepares to meet his 4th US President, he's never been at the center of US politics as he is today Vladimir Putin has stood the test of time through four American presidents, but from Donald Trump he is looking for one thing in particular: to be elevated on the world stage, away from global isolation.

How past presidents have handled Putin President Donald Trump will be the fourth US president to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. CNN's Jake Tapper looks at how President Trump's predecessors handled their meetings with Putin.

Trump casts doubt on holding Putin accountable President Donald Trump plans to raise the issue of election meddling in his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he told officials during his UK visit that he already knows Putin will again deny interference in the 2016 election -- and doesn't expect much progress, according to a source familiar with the discussion.

Analysis: Why Trump is the distraction Putin needs When Russian President Vladimir Putin meets President Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, he will be riding a symbolic high: The Helsinki summit comes a day after the World Cup final in Moscow, a prestige event that has inspired a burst of patriotism in Russia.

Opinion: Trump, be a patriot, not a dupe, with Putin In announcing the indictment against 12 Russian military intelligence officers on Friday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein made a plea to the American public: "When we confront foreign interference in American elections, it's important for us to avoid thinking politically, as Republicans or Democrats, and instead to think patriotically, as Americans."

Zakaria: Trump's political genius is this ... CNN's Fareed Zakaria dissects the Republican Party's evolution, calling their ideology malleable and saying the "party of law and order now has deep distrust for the FBI."

Trump: I 'hadn't thought of' asking Putin for indicted Russians President Donald Trump says he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about extraditing the 12 Russian military intelligence agents indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday for meddling in the 2016 election, adding it's something he "hadn't thought of."

Sen. Feinstein gets snubbed by her fellow CA Democrats Leaders of the California Democratic Party on Saturday voted overwhelmingly to endorse Kevin de León for the US Senate over incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Trump calls the European Union a US 'foe' President Donald Trump named the European Union, Russia and China as foes to the United States during an interview at his golf club in Scotland.