The move is the latest oversight showdown between the White House and congressional Democrats The White House has instructed former White House Counsel Don McGahn not to comply with a subpoena for documents from House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, in the latest oversight showdown between the White House and congressional Democrats.

Analysis: The secret of why Trump won't release his taxes On Monday night, as expected, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin informed House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Massachusetts, that he would not be handing over President Donald Trump's tax returns.

Nancy Pelosi: 'Trump is goading us to impeach him' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued Tuesday that President Donald Trump is trying to provoke Democrats into proceeding with impeachment, using some of her strongest language yet on the issue.

Cooper to former Trump adviser: Really? Wow. Anderson Cooper reacts to CNN political commentator Steve Cortes' assertion that there was an "attempted coup" against President Donald Trump.

Opinion: Why I signed letter saying Trump committed a crime When I was a federal prosecutor, I once indicted and tried a man named Roberto Ortiz for trying to convince his ex-girlfriend to leave town for a few weeks so she could not testify against him at an upcoming trial for illegal firearms possession. Despite Ortiz's efforts, the ex-girlfriend did not leave town, and a […]

Lemon and Cuomo to GOP: Imagine if the tables were turned CNN's Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon contend that Republicans who are ignoring Congressional subpoenas and oversight responsibilities may have to face the same behavior from Democrats one day.

Dow falls 500 points as Wall Street gets tariff whiplash • A crucial week for the US-China trade war • 'We're freaked': Trump startles US businesses with fresh tariff hike

Georgia's governor signs controversial abortion bill into law • Opinion: Georgia GOP's abortion bill will hurt women

Pompeo abruptly cancels trip to Germany due to 'pressing issues' • Pompeo: Melting sea ice presents 'new opportunities for trade'