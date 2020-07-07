Trump news – live: President falsely insists US has lowest Covid mortality rate in world as Fauci warns country still 'knee-deep' in first wave

Mary Trump writes that Donald Trump destroyed her father and she 'can't let him destroy my country' in new book obtained by CNN • East Wing braces for upcoming book by former Melania Trump aide • The explosive tell-all book by Trump's niece is coming out two weeks earlier than expected

Lindsey Graham breaks with Trump on his NASCAR tweet President Donald Trump tweeted that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace should apologize after a noose was found hanging in his team's garage because it had been put up months ago and falsely claimed that NASCAR's ratings have been down since they banned the confederate flag.

East Wing braces for book by former Melania Trump aide The East Wing is bracing for the upcoming book by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, titled, "Melania and Me," a source familiar with the situation tells CNN.

The explosive tell-all book by Trump's niece is coming out two weeks earlier than expected A tell-all book by President Trump's niece Mary, a licensed clinical psychologist, will now be published next week, two weeks earlier than expected, the publisher Simon & Schuster said Monday.

John Kasich: President Trump is 'in a meltdown' Former Governor John Kasich (R-OH) says Donald Trump "is in a meltdown" after the President complained about NASCAR's recent decision to ban the Confederate flag from all races and events.

Analysis: As cases surge, Trump turns to an electoral Hail Mary One-fifth of the way through the 21st Century, Donald Trump is seemingly running to be the last President of the Confederacy.

Analysis: Trump's strategy is working, and dooming him Gallup's new poll on President Donald Trump's political standing shows two things:

EPA approves two Lysol products as first to effectively kill coronavirus on surfaces • LIVE UPDATES: Rising Covid-19 cases are 'not purely as a result of testing,' WHO official says • Cases are rising so fast in the South that contact tracing is no longer possible • 'Silent spreaders' may be responsible for half of Covid-19 cases, study finds