Trump: Kim 'will do nothing to ... end' North Korea's potential

President Donald Trump said on Saturday in a Twitter posting that he believes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un realizes his country’s “great economic potential” and “will do nothing to interfere or end it.” Trump’s statement came after North Korea fired several “unidentified short-range projectiles” into the sea off its east coast on Saturday, prompting South Korea to call on its communist neighbor to “stop acts that escalate military tension on the Korean Peninsula.” Trump also said on Twitter that Kim “knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen.” A second summit between Kim and Trump in Hanoi in February failed to produce a deal to end Pyongyang’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

…read more

Source:: Yahoo