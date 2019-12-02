Trump impeachment: What to expect from hearings this week

The next phase of Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings begins this week, when members of Congress will discuss whether the president’s alleged abuses of power constitute “high crimes and misdemeanours”.The phrase, as outlined in the US Constitution, has primed the debate between Democrats leading the investigation and the Republicans who argue that despite several witness testimonies corroborating Mr Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate his political rivals in exchange for receiving military aid, none of it resembles either a high crime or a misdemeanour.
Source:: Yahoo