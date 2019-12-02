Trump impeachment: What to expect from hearings this week

Macron refuses to back down after Trump attack President Donald Trump launched an outspoken attack on Emmanuel Macron ahead of their meeting later on Tuesday in London, calling the French President's comment last month that American indifference to the alliance is leading to the "brain death of NATO" -- "very insulting" and "nasty".

Macron corrects Trump: 'Let's be serious' French President Emmanuel Macron pushed back after President Donald Trump asked if France was willing to take back French terrorists who have been captured in Syria and other regions.

Trump holds lucrative fundraiser in between NATO meetings President Donald Trump attended a lucrative fundraiser with wealthy Americans residing in London in between meetings ahead of the NATO summit on Tuesday, part of what appears to be a larger effort by the President to use his European visit to highlight his accomplishments on the world stage.

Analysis: No one in Britain wants to be seen with Trump Donald Trump is a very unpopular man in the UK. Which is unfortunate, given he's here for the next couple of days for a meeting of NATO leaders.

CNN reporter: Trump, Macron meeting was 'very tense' CNN's Kaitlan Collins gives analysis to the meeting between President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the NATO summit.