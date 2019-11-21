Trump impeachment: President tries to undermine claim that witness overheard call with bizarre tweet about phones

Donald Trump has tried to undermine claims that a US diplomat overheard him on the other end of a phone call to an ambassador – tweeting a bizarre message while the diplomat was giving evidence at the impeachment hearings.The president tweeted: “I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live!”

Source:: Yahoo