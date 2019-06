It was a moment when a famous, powerful dynasty, built on inherited wealth, with a weakness for palatial, gold-encrusted residences met ... the British royals It was the moment when a famous, powerful dynasty, built on inherited wealth, hounded by tabloids and with a weakness for palatial, gold-encrusted residences met ... the British royal family.

Trump's stately day against backdrop of Twitter bickering President Donald Trump's long-awaited state visit to the United Kingdom on Monday launched with an inspection of trooping guards with bearskin hats, guns blasting at the Tower of London and a spot of afternoon tea.

Jeffrey Toobin calls out Trump's 'surreal, bizarre' moment CNN's Jeffrey Toobin calls out President Donald Trump for calling Meghan Markle "nasty," despite an audio recording.

Cuomo and Lemon hit back at Trump: Money doesn't buy class CNN's Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon criticize President Donald Trump for shattering diplomatic etiquette after attacking London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the Duchess of Sussex.

In pictures: President Trump visits the United Kingdom President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are in the United Kingdom for a three-day state visit.

Analysis: Trump is trying to break the laws of economic gravity President Donald Trump came to office breaking the laws of US politics, knocking over Democrats' blue wall in the Rust Belt and remaking the GOP in his own nationalist image.

The 29 most eyebrow-raising lines from Jared Kushner's Axios interview First son-in-law (and White House senior adviser) Jared Kushner sat down with Axios in a contentious interview that ran Sunday night on HBO.

Erin Burnett: Kushner's reaction 'shocking' CNN's Erin Burnett reacts to Jared Kushner's controversial interview with Axios.