Analysis: 4 theories on why Trump is trolling conservatives The news that President Donald Trump appears to be nearing a deal with Democrats to protect those undocumented immigrants covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is the second time in the last week in which he has openly broken with the base of voters who got him elected.

Trump: There will be a wall, no amnesty President Donald Trump told reporters that he was working on a deal for DACA and promised that a border wall will be coming "very soon."

Trump denies deal with Dems but says they're 'close' Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi said following a Wednesday night meeting with President Donald Trump that they have "agreed" to a fix on DACA and resolved iron out a border-security plan -- "excluding" the US-Mexico border wall that was one of Trump's most memorable campaign promises.

Schumer on hot mic: Trump likes me A hot mic on the Senate floor caught Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talking about his meeting with President Trump.

After fear and worry come helplessness and frustration Days after Hurricane Irma tore through Florida and left millions without power, residents are slowly returning to find ruins in some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

This was paradise. Now it's a pile of debris Residents of St. John, US Virgin Islands are returning home and cleaning up, following the devastation of Hurricane Irma. CNN's Isa Soares reports.

Irma just killed the best season for orange juice in a long time Florida's orange industry was headed for its best harvest in a long time. Then, Hurricane Irma struck.