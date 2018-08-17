Trump defends ex-aide Manafort as jury considers verdict

They warn that 'the country will be weakened if there is a political litmus test' for experts Sixty former CIA officials warned President Donald Trump in a statement on Friday that "the country will be weakened if there is a political litmus test applied before seasoned experts are allowed to share their views."

Trump says he'll probably strip DOJ official's clearance 'quickly' President Donald Trump said Friday that he would likely strip the security clearance of a Justice Department official "very quickly," opening a new front in his battle with figures related to the special counsel investigation into his campaign and Russian election interference.

Trump: I've never respected Brennan As he departed the White House for Marine One, President Trump made comments about John Brennan from the South Lawn.

Brennan: Trump is 'drunk on power' Former CIA Director John Brennan criticized President Donald Trump on Friday for revoking his security clearance and said the President is "drunk on power."

Retired admiral: You have embarrassed us, Mr. Trump Retired Adm. William McRaven, the man who oversaw the 2011 Navy SEAL raid that killed Osama bin Laden, issued a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump's decision to revoke the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, defending the former spy chief as "one of the finest public servants I have ever known."

Mueller's team wants Papadopoulos to spend 6 months in jail Federal authorities had cornered the man they suspected had been a key part of Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election, and they might have been more successful in their investigation in early 2017 if it had not been for George Papadopoulos, the special counsel alleged on Friday.

Cuomo rips Trump over cancelled parade CNN's Chris Cuomo says President Trump's cancelled military parade wasn't intended to be about the US military, but instead about Trump's show of Power.

A look at Omarosa's excerpt on Puerto Rico from a reporter who was there Only a few paragraphs of Omarosa Manigault Newman's book are about Puerto Rico. But their claims are significant: that President Donald Trump lacked empathy in Hurricane Maria's aftermath and that the President and Chief of Staff John Kelly referred to Puerto Ricans in derogatory terms.