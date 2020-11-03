Trump Croaks His Way Through Downbeat Election Day Call With ‘Fox & Friends’

President Donald Trump has spent weeks and months ridiculing Joe Biden for his lack of energy. But, on an Election Day call with Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning, an incredibly downbeat president sounded like he’d just been shaken awake from a thousand-year slumber.Trump appeared on the show as polls opened around the country, and the interview was presumably planned to whip his supporters into a frenzy for the final critical hours of the election campaign. Instead, Trump appeared on the show 45 minutes later than billed without any explanation, and, when he finally spoke, the president was obviously exhausted.The thirty minute call, which was half the length of his usual phone-ins with his favorite morning hosts, was genuinely pretty dispiriting for supporters. Trump sometimes sounded pessimistic about his chances in the election, said that it had been an honor to serve the country, and at one point the hosts actually asked the president if he’d ever cried during his time in office.> Trump’s closing message on Fox & Friends is a discussion of Fox? > > “Somebody said ‘what’s the biggest difference between this and four years ago,’ and I say, ‘Fox.’ It’s much different.” > > Three Fox & Friends hosts jump in to defend the network. This went on for a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/EbXEknNZKz> > — The Recount (@therecount) November 3, 2020From the very start of the call, Trump sounded like a man who was saying farewell. The president told the hosts: “This has been a very special show for me. From day one, we’ve had a great relationship, and you have a great show, so it’s been my honor.” Host Steve Doocy responded: “We are honored, because you selected our show to be the first TV interview you did as president, so it’s great that you would join us today as well.”The implication of Doocy’s reply, that this interview could be one of Trump’s last before election defeat, was left unsaid.The call largely saw the president rely on tired soundbites and talk up the size of his rally crowds during a raging pandemic, but one interesting question was volleyed Trump’s way when he was asked about whether he plans to declare victory before the results are conclusive. Trump promised he wouldn’t do so as there’s “no reason to play games.”But then he launched into a remarkably unconvincing rating …read more

Source:: Yahoo