Revelations about Trump's inner circle suggest this is a pivotal moment in the West Wing A volley of stunning revelations over Jared Kushner and the Russia probe are rocking Donald Trump's inner circle and suggest a pivotal moment is at hand in the West Wing personnel wars that have raged throughout his presidency.

Mueller team asks about Trump's Russian business dealings as he weighed a run for president Investigators for special counsel Robert Mueller have recently been asking witnesses about Donald Trump's business activities in Russia prior to the 2016 presidential campaign as he considered a run for president, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Countries discussed exploiting Kushner, Washington Post reports Officials from at least four countries have discussed ways they could use Jared Kushner's intricate business arrangements, lack of experience and financial woes to manipulate President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Erin Burnett grills WH spokesman on Kushner's future White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah answers questions after White House senior adviser Jared Kushner was stripped of his access to the nation's top secrets.

Opinion: The Russians will meddle in our elections again The Russians meddled in the 2016 election. We haven't held them to account for it. They will do it again.

Kushner stripped of his top secret clearance Interim security clearances for White House aides, including Jared Kushner, were downgraded last week after chief of staff John Kelly stipulated new changes to how officials access the nation's secrets, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Aide linked to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner is leaving A top White House communications aide who has worked most closely with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump is leaving the White House in the coming months.

Obama: We didn't have an embarrassing scandal Former President Barack Obama, speaking off-the-record, talked about the drama-free nature of his White House and said it was a "low bar" now to avoid embarrassing presidential scandals.

Comey trolls Trump: 'Lordy, this time there will be a tape' Former FBI Director James Comey appeared to poke fun at President Donald Trump in a tweet Tuesday teasing his upcoming book.