Trump ‘cancels’ White House Christmas party for journalists, as feud with media escalates

Donald Trump has reportedly cancelled the annual White House Christmas party for members of the media. The festive gathering has been hosted by presidents for decades, and the apparent decision not to hold it this year, reported by Fox News, marks the latest episode in the Republican leader’s turbulent relationship with journalists. It follows weeks of speculation as to the fate of the reception – usually attended by legions of Washington journalists – after administration officials refused to say it was going ahead.

Source:: Yahoo