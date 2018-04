Several Syrian activist groups reported a brutal attack on the city of Douma, but the Syrian regime denies it on Saturday reported that a brutal attack on the remnants of the rebel-held city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta left dozens of civilians killed and scores wounded.

CNN goes inside formerly besieged Eastern Ghouta CNN's Frederik Pleitgen goes inside Eastern Ghouta -- the formerly besieged suburb of Damascus. Years of siege and fighting have laid waste to what used to be a thriving business district, leaving tens of thousands displaced.

Children swap basement hideouts for rooftop playgrounds Men and boys line up for food outside the kitchen of the Harjala camp for internally displaced persons, some of them wearing cooking pots on their heads for some protection against a scorching sun.

Trump will keep troops in Syria for short-term, but wants exit soon President Donald Trump has told his national security team that he is willing to keep American forces in Syria in the short-term, but made it known he wants US troops to exit soon in a meeting on Tuesday, a senior administration official told CNN.

Student speaks to CNN from Syrian war zone CNN'S Isha Sesay speaks to a college student who is taking online college courses from inside an underground bomb shelter in Eastern Ghouta, Syria. Mahmoud Bwedany spoke to her about the challenges of studying in a war zone.

Top general says Trump has not given a Syria withdrawal timeline A senior US general said Thursday that President Donald Trump has not given the US military a timeline for getting US troops out of Syria, despite Trump's public statements that US troops should come home soon.

Opinion: Is Putin Trump's top adviser on Syria? Why is President Trump suddenly in a rush to get out of Syria?

Trump criticizes FBI and Justice Dept., asks what they 'have to hide' President Donald Trump on Saturday accused the Department of Justice of slow-walking "documents relating to FISA abuse," Hillary Clinton's emails, former FBI Director James Comey and others, and asked what it and the FBI "have to hide."

Ted Nugent likens Democrats, media and academics to rabid coyotes: 'Every time you see one, shoot one' Ted Nugent compared multiple groups he opposes to "rabid coyotes" on Friday, adding that you "keep your gun handy" to shoot them on sight.