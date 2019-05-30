Trump Attacks Mueller and Calls Impeachment a ‘Disgusting Word’

The President responded to Mueller with an avalanche of widely debunked lies about the investigation One day after special counsel Robert Mueller publicly refused to exonerate President Donald Trump and hinted at potential impeachment, the President responded Thursday with an avalanche of widely debunked lies about the investigation and its findings.

Trump unloads on Mueller President Donald Trump launched a furious broadside Thursday morning against Robert Mueller the day after the special counsel discussed the findings of his report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the investigation's inability to clear the President of obstruction of justice.

Sarah Sanders fires back on Russian interference claims President Donald Trump and his administration minimized special counsel Robert Mueller's first public comments about his investigation, claiming exoneration, which Mueller says his report did not do. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.

Analysis: Why Pelosi's impeachment strategy is politically smart Special counsel Robert Mueller's public statement on Wednesday seemingly left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi between a rock and a hard place. She's taking a middle of the road approach on impeachment -- and that seems to be the most popular position with the electorate.

Twitter reacts to hearing Mueller's voice After two years of silence, the world finally got to hear the voice of Robert Mueller. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on the disappointment of some Twitter users who heard the result.

Analysis: Trump admitted something we knew, then took it back On Thursday morning, Donald Trump tweeted something factual.

Opinion: Dems should forget impeachment Despite spin from congressional Democrats (and Republican Rep. Justin Amash), special counsel Robert Mueller was not secretly gunning for impeachment in his statement on Wednesday.

Meghan McCain blasts Trump over USS McCain controversy President Donald Trump's repeated attacks on Sen. John McCain have made it difficult for his daughter, Meghan McCain, to heal following the death of her father last August, she said Thursday.

Analysis: Trump made it OK for this USS John McCain nonsense to happen President Donald Trump didn't know that the White House Military Office asked lower-level US Navy officials to keep the USS John S. McCain out of his sight during his recent trip to Japan. But, man, did he ever set the table for something like that to happen.