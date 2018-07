The President's former fixer and ultimate loyalist is signaling the truth is not friendly to Trump or attorney Rudy Guiliani, sources tell CNN Michael Cohen, the President's former fixer and ultimate loyalist, is sending a clear signal to President Donald Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, that "the truth is not you(r) or your client's friend," according to sources with knowledge of Cohen's thinking.

Analysis: Trump's pick will empower backlash against Obama era When President Donald Trump unveils his second Supreme Court pick Monday night with the prime-time flourish of a reality show star, he will lay a momentous marker in modern political history.

Trump's court pick just the beginning of a consequential week A momentous week that will have an extensive impact on his presidential legacy is looming for President Donald Trump, both at home and abroad. At stake is nothing less than the character of American life and the nation's traditional role as the leader of the Western world.

The fight that will follow Trump's court pick Here we go.

Giuliani: Mueller probe highly suspect Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, says special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation is "highly suspect."

Trump and Elton John have a history Elton John's hit song "Rocket Man" was the inspiration behind President Donald Trump's nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but that isn't Trump's only reference to the famous singer. CNN's Dana Bash examines their history.

8 of 12 boys on soccer team rescued from Thai caves The arrival of ambulances at a cave in northern Thailand where eight boys and their soccer coach remain trapped suggests rescuers may be readying a second mission to rescue them.

Queen and Prince Philip miss Prince Louis' christening Prince Louis, the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and fifth in line to the throne, has been christened at a private ceremony in London.