Biden was caught off guard and quizzed his team how they could have misjudged how fast the Afghan army would collapse By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House.

Analysis: Desperate scenes lay bare an Afghan defeat that Biden cannot deny Instantly iconic imagery now bookends the lost war in Afghanistan, telling a poignant tale of a just venture born out of national tragedy ending in a chaotic US retreat on President Joe Biden's watch.

Biden has sent an additional 6,000 troops to secure Kabul's airport President Joe Biden admitted that the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban retaking control happened more quickly than the US government had anticipated, leading to the ongoing crisis playing out in front of the world.

Video shows Afghans clinging to US military plane before it takes off from Kabul • Fareed Zakaria: This withdrawal is a stain on Biden's foreign policy

Democrats grapple with Afghanistan fallout Democrats on Capitol Hill are grappling with the political fallout in Washington of a crisis they warned the Biden administration months ago could become a fiasco on the world stage, as horrific images pour out of Kabul with residents desperately trying to flee.

Afghan reporter asks emotional question in Pentagon briefing Afghan reporter Nazira Karimi makes an emotional plea to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby at the Pentagon briefing after the Taliban's taking of Kabul.