Trolley cars abandoned in graveyard

They carried signs. They wore symbolic price tags. They told lawmakers 'enough' gun violence. Thousands of students, teachers and other concerned citizens descended on the capital Saturday carrying signs and wearing symbolic price tags to say "enough" to gun violence.

Emma Gonzalez: Fight for your lives before it's someone else's job Emma Gonzalez, a student and survivor of the Parkland, Florida, stood on stage at the March for Our Lives for 6 minutes and 20 seconds.

Amy Schumer: How do they sleep at night? Comedian Amy Schumer spoke out on ending gun violence at the March for Our Lives in Los Angeles.

Marchers' message to naysayers: 'Welcome to the revolution' Survivors of the deadly shooting rampage at a Parkland, Florida, high school led hundreds of thousands Saturday in March for Our Lives events across the country, delivering a resounding message that Washington's inaction on the scourge of gun violence is no longer acceptable.

Some of the most powerful messages weren't spoken Demonstrators brought more than passion to the March for Our Lives protests across the world on Saturday.

The Parkland kids keep checking their privilege Ahead of the March for our Lives rally, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg said the media's biggest mistake while covering the school's shooting was "not giving black students a voice."

While students marched for their lives, these folks marched for their guns While millions were marching in support of gun control Saturday at the March for Our Lives demonstrations in Washington and across the country, there were groups of people who also gathered at those same marches in support of the Second Amendment.

She left her gun at home. Then she was assaulted. Gun rights supporter Savannah Lindquist says that she believes in gun rights for self defense, after she attended a gun-free zone and was sexually assaulted.