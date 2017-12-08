Toshiba, Western Digital aiming to settle chip dispute next week: sources

2016 email to the then-candidate and Trump Jr. offered what was purported to be a key to hacked documents Candidate Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and others in the Trump Organization received an email in September 2016 offering a decryption key and website address for hacked WikiLeaks documents, according to an email provided to congressional investigators.

Trump was for leaks before he was President President Donald Trump was enthusiastic about WikiLeaks' hacks during the 2016 campaign. After taking office, his administration has been less complimentary about leaks.

Sources: Emails show follow-up after Trump Tower meeting The British publicist who arranged the June 2016 meeting with Russians and Donald Trump Jr. sent multiple emails to a Russian participant and a member of Donald Trump's inner circle later that summer, multiple sources told CNN, the first indication there was any follow-up after the meeting.

Trump Jr. invoked attorney-client privilege, lawmaker says Donald Trump Jr. would not tell House investigators Wednesday what he and his father discussed after reports surfaced about a June 2016 meeting he had in Trump Tower with Russians, citing attorney-client privilege.

Opinion: Start talking about impeachment Can Democrats finally start talking about impeachment, Nancy Pelosi?

Rep. Castro: Surprising things will come out in Russia probe Rep. Joaquin Castro says he believes some of the things that will come out in regard to the Russia investigation will be surprising and disturbing to the American people.

Roy Moore: America used to be great 'even though we had slavery' Most of the national coverage of Roy Moore's effort to upset the establishment in his bid for Senate in Alabama has been viewed through the lens of the sexual abuse allegations against him -- but there are a slew of other reasons why Republicans were uneasy with his candidacy before those revelations were known.