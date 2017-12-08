Toshiba, Western Digital aiming to settle chip dispute next week: sources

Toshiba Corp and Western Digital Corp have agreed in principle to settle a dispute over the Japanese firm’s plans to sell its $18 billion chip unit and aim to have a final agreement in place next week, sources familiar with the matter said. The board of the embattled Japanese conglomerate approved a framework for a settlement on Wednesday, one of the sources said. The potential for Western Digital – Toshiba’s partner in its main semiconductor plant and jilted suitor in the auction – to block a deal has been seen as the main obstacle to the planned sale of the unit to a Bain Capital-led consortium.
Source:: Yahoo