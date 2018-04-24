Toronto van attack suspect expected in court on Tuesday

'It was really bad out there,' said one person who saw a van plow into pedestrians. 'All these people on the street getting hit one by one.' A white van plowed into pedestrians in Toronto's bustling North York area Monday, killing 10 people and leaving at least 15 injured.

Suspect in Toronto van carnage is due in court Canadian investigators are piecing together information about the man accused of driving a van into multiple pedestrians at a busy Toronto intersection Monday, killing 10 and injuring 15.

Video appears to show Toronto police standoff Witness video appears to show an individual in a standoff with police near the scene where a van struck pedestrians in Toronto.

Toronto witness: I saw a stroller in the air A witness who saw a van run over pedestrians in Toronto described the scene and said he saw a stroller that flew up in the air from impact.

Macron hopes Trump bond helps make France great again Donald Trump is not the only President who wants to make his country great again -- his first state dinner guest, Emmanuel Macron, wants to do the same.

Melania gives a peek of state dinner decor First Lady Melania Trump is prepared the first state dinner hosted by the Trump administration for French President Emanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

Police try to figure out what suspect did for 35 hours after Waffle House shooting Two days after a gunman opened fire with an assault-style rifle at a Nashville-area Waffle House, authorities are trying to establish what their suspect did in the 35 hours between the deadly attack and his arrest.

Judge not allowed back to court after berating woman The judge was seen yelling at the defendant, who was in court for a battery charge and suffered from asthma and diabetes.

Caffeine in pregnancy linked to childhood weight gain in new study Most pregnant women know to avoid certain foods and drinks, such as raw meat and alcohol. But a new study lends weight to the notion that a high intake of caffeinated substances may also be detrimental to a baby's health.