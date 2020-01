Woman had premonition her plane would crash, husband says Twenty minutes before the plane took off from the Iranian capital, Sheyda Shadkhoo called her husband from aboard the flight. She wanted him to reassure her that everything would be fine, he says.

See wreckage of the Ukraine Airlines crash in Iran A Kiev-bound Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane crashed after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. The airline has suspended its flights to Tehran until further notice.

Pilot: What we need to know about the Iran plane crash For the moment, the crash of a Ukrainian Airlines Boeing 737-800 shortly after takeoff from Tehran, Iran, is a mystery -- and a tragedy. All 176 people on board died.

Ukraine deletes message after plane crash in Iran Ukraine leaders change their response that "terrorism was not involved" after a Ukrainian plane crash in Iran kills 176 victims. CNN's Tom Foreman reports.

Report: Ukrainian plane changed directions before it crashed A Ukrainian jetliner that crashed shortly after takeoff in Iran was on fire before it plunged to the ground, an initial report said Thursday.

