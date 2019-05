A new 'adversity score' will reflect social and economic backgrounds of college applicants, WSJ reports The nonprofit group that administers the SAT will assign an adversity score to each student who takes the test to reflect their social and economic backgrounds, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Acceptance rates at top colleges are dropping The ongoing college admissions cheating scandal shows just how far some people are willing to go to get their kids into an elite university.

California lawmakers push to prevent college admissions abuse Some California lawmakers are proposing several new laws in the wake of the college admissions scandal.

Former dean explains low college admission rates Julie Lythcott-Haims, former dean of Stanford University, says that it hasn't gotten harder to get into college, but that students tend to focus on the top 20 schools, and the Common Application allows students to apply to more schools than ever before.

Public universities focus their recruitment on wealthy and white students, a study finds Earlier this month, federal investigators blew the cover of wealthy parents who allegedly went too far to buy their children a ticket to college.

The admissions scandal was a surprise to everyone but educators Most parents wouldn't dream of committing fraud, bribery or other crimes to help their kids get ahead, but a veteran educator says there's no shortage of moms and dads who are willing to bend or ignore school rules to do what they think is best for their child.

Does it matter which college you go to? Many successful people are graduates of elite schools, but how much of their good fortune comes from a privileged upbringing and not an Ivy League education? CNN contributor Frank Bruni explores the question.

What universities are saying about the college admissions scandal Universities are trying to contain the fallout from allegations that families with money and clout paid bribes for their children to attend eight prestigious institutions.

