The President, who will address the nation today, isn't expected to change his border wall demand but will offer Dems other concessions, senior official says President Donald Trump plans to offer Democrats another proposal to end the shutdown when he addresses the nation from the White House on Saturday afternoon according to a senior administration official.

CNN anchor makes desperate plea amid shutdown CNN's Victor Blackwell urges viewers to help those affected by the government shutdown by donating to their local food banks.

Opinion: The revealing words Trump said about Pelosi's trip I can almost understand President Trump's decision to ground Nancy Pelosi and her traveling delegation.

Ex-president orders pizza for Secret Service during shutdown Former President George W. Bush called for federal lawmakers to "put politics aside" and end the government shutdown in an Instagram post Friday that showed him giving pizza to his Secret Service detail.

Do furloughed employees have to go back to work if the government requests it? The federal government has been partially shut down for almost a month now -- the longest stretch in US history.

Susan Pompeo's travels during shutdown anger some diplomats, sources say At a time when most State Department staff weren't allowed to travel for work and some weren't even allowed to use their work phones, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's wife Susan embarked on an eight-day trip with her husband, requiring unpaid staffers to prepare and support her across the Middle East.

Stalled shutdown talks leave Trump cold A year ago, President Donald Trump was spending a holiday weekend in the South Florida sun, making morning excursions to his golf course and passing warm evenings on the patio of his estate as a the sound of a piano wafted in the breeze.

The government shutdown, in photos Parts of the federal government shut down December 22 after Congress and the White House failed to reach a spending deal the night before. Funding expired for roughly a quarter of the federal government, including appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Mueller's office disputes report that Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress Special counsel Robert Mueller's office is disputing a BuzzFeed report that President Donald Trump directed his then-personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about the proposed Moscow Trump Tower project.