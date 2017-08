Democrats aren't the only ones who are standing in the way of the President's agenda Democrats aren't the only people in Washington who have stood in the way of Donald Trump's agenda over his first six months in office.

Eric Bolling suspended from Fox News amid lewd texting scandal Fox News said Saturday that host Eric Bolling will be suspended from air "pending the results of an investigation" into whether he sent lewd photos to co-workers, a network spokesperson confirmed to CNNMoney.

Clinton's Lewinsky scandal underlines grand jury's threat to Trump When it comes to shocking developments in the winding probe into President Donald Trump's campaign, the 2016 election, the Russians, hacking, allegations of collusion, and who-knows-what-else, the revelation on Thursday that special counsel Robert Mueller had issued grand jury subpoenas somehow managed to feel like an anticlimax.

Model kidnapped for dark web auction, Italian police say A 20-year-old British model was kidnapped in Milan, Italy, to be auctioned off on a pornographic website on the dark web, the Italian State Police said Saturday.

Cop points gun at man for nearly nine minutes Video of a California police officer pointing his gun at a man for nearly nine minutes during a traffic stop is going viral, generating nearly one million views on YouTube.

Deadly shootings break Baltimore ceasefire Going into the weekend, Baltimore activist Erricka Bridgeford had a simple hope and request: Nobody kill anybody for 72 hours.

Battle over science in Trump administration President Donald Trump has made no secret of his desire to roll back environmental regulations and change the playing field for the fossil-fuel industry.

Sources: GOP staffers fly to London looking for author of Trump dossier A pair of Republican staffers on the House intelligence committee flew to London recently to try to find a way to bring the author of a dossier containing explosive allegations about President Donald Trump and top members of his campaign before the panel, sources familiar with the trip have told CNN.

Haley: Sanctions 'a gut punch' to North Korea US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called newly approved sanctions on North Korea "a gut punch" to that country Saturday and warned of possible military action should the regime continue its aggressions.