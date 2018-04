If House GOPers thought they were helping Trump by forcing the memo release, they may want to think again If House Republicans thought they were helping President Donald Trump by forcing the release of James Comey's memos, they might want to think again.

In Comey's memos, Trump frequently mentions leaks to the media and twice brings up the 'golden showers thing' In his memos documenting conversations with President Donald Trump, former FBI Director James Comey recounts Trump's "serious reservations" about then-national security adviser Michael Flynn as well as the President's concerns about media leaks and a statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin told Trump he had the "most beautiful hookers in the world."

Reporter says Trump's 'hooker' remark raises eyebrows Panelist discuss James Comey's memo that detailed his conversations with President Donald Trump.

Opinion: James Comey's unforgivable error At the end of an interview with CNN Thursday afternoon, former FBI Director James Comey was asked by Jake Tapper about his unusual place in American politics as a man equally "reviled" by partisans of both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

GOP strategist slams Trump: 'Stink of guilt' all over him Commenting on the release of James Comey's memos, former Rudy Giuliani aide Rick Wilson mocks President Donald Trump for his remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Threat to walk out on Kim highlights risks of Trump's volatile diplomatic approach President Donald Trump's claim that he's ready to walk away in the middle of a summit with North Korea underscores the high risks of the unprecedented meeting with Kim Jong Un that is set to take place within weeks.

Trump walked out on Madonna, will he do it to Kim Jong Un? Watch the best Trump walkouts as he ponders walking out of a North Korean summit. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.

Giuliani joins Trump's personal legal team President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow announced Thursday that Rudy Giuliani is joining the President's personal legal team.