Possible coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing facility Washington state health officials are investigating a possible outbreak of coronavirus at a long-term nursing facility in which two people tested positive for the disease.

Administration expands travel restrictions There are now at least four US coronavirus cases without any related travel history, health officials say.

Epidemiologist: This is just the tip of the iceberg Officials in Washington discuss the first death from coronavirus in the United States.

Pence: There could be more deaths Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that while most Americans face a low risk from coronavirus, more US deaths could be imminent following the nation's first confirmed fatality.

Authorities don't know how this woman got the coronavirus CNN correspondents from around the world report on how communities are handling the novel coronavirus. Watch "Full Circle" weeknights at 5 p.m. ET.

The surgeon general wants Americans to stop buying face masks The United States' top doctor has one simple request: Stop buying face masks.

6 takeaways from Biden's huge South Carolina win and what it means for Super Tuesday Former Vice President Joe Biden is heading into Super Tuesday with the momentum of a huge win here -- and the argument that he is the lone viable alternative to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Tom Steyer ends 2020 presidential campaign Tom Steyer ended his presidential campaign on Saturday night after the billionaire businessman failed to gain traction in a large field of Democratic candidates.