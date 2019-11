Ambassador Gordon Sondland went straight from implicating Trump in impeachment testimony to a flight to Brussels. Here's what it was like on that plane. In the middle of impeachment hearings Wednesday, as Ambassador Gordon Sondland implicated President Donald Trump in pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Sondland's lawyer interrupted with an intriguing detail: The ambassador had a flight to catch.

Analysis: Fiona Hill left a legacy for angry women Fiona Hill said this week that her only agenda was to serve as a fact witness for the House Intelligence Committee. But as the hearings fade into history, Hill's legacy will be that of a woman who called out a dais full of powerful men for spouting fiction and suggested they ought to pay more […]

Cupp: There is a preponderance of evidence against Trump CNN's SE Cupp reviews evidence from the impeachment case against President Donald Trump.

Analysis: Kardashians, A$AP Rocky and four-letter words: The impeachment inquiry clearly reflects the Trump era Maybe it was President Donald Trump's mention of the Miss Universe pageant. Or his allegiance to the Kardashians. Or that the Ukrainian President loves his ass.

Opinion: Republicans won't be swayed by impeachment testimony Ambassador Gordon Sondland caught the Republicans flat-footed at Wednesday's hearing of the House Intelligence committee with his lengthy opening statement, which some have interpreted as confirming the Democratic case that President Donald Trump himself ordered a quid pro quo scheme: a visit to the White House for Ukraine's new president -- and release of held-up […]

Giuliani: Nunes should have met with ex-Ukrainian official Rudy Giuliani defends Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), saying he never heard of a meeting with Nunes and former Ukrainian official Viktor Shokin, but it would be OK if they had. CNN's Vicky Ward has more on allegations the top Republican on the House intel committee met with an ex-Ukraine official to try to get information […]

Too white, too middle class and lacking in empathy, Extinction Rebellion has a race problem, critics say • Harvard-Yale football game delayed after students and alumni stormed field to protest • Opinion: What the 'woke student' and the 'welfare queen' have in common

To understand Mr. Rogers, you have to understand his religion • Remember when Fred Rogers swapped his sport coat for a knit cardigan?

Three big storms to bring snow, rain and headaches on Thanksgiving week As Thanksgiving week starts, a record number of travelers will be dealing with three storms nationwide that will add to the holiday stress.