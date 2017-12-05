Top court weighs baker's refusal to make cake for gay couple

White House says the move is a 'recognition of reality,' while allies warn it will threaten regional stability President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Wednesday and direct the State Department to begin the process to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, senior administration officials said.

Why moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is a big deal US President Donald Trump's pledge to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has caused controversy across the world.

US troops preparing for unrest after announcement US troops are preparing for possible unrest in Jerusalem ahead of President Trump's expected decision to name the city the capital of Israel.

Opinion: Trump's dangerous gambit Having worked at the State Department on Arab-Israeli negotiations for the better part of a quarter century, I came up with more than my fair share of half-baked ideas.

How a mutual enemy is changing Israel-Saudi relations The two former spymasters sat an arm's length apart. Both appeared calm and relaxed, neither suspicious of the other. Occasionally, they laughed with the crowd gathered at a synagogue in New York's Upper East Side.

Opinion: Why Trump is still winning This is the real battle going on in DC today: not Democrats vs. Republicans but President Donald Trump vs. establishment Republicans. Trump is trampling upon every taboo and sensitivity that liberalism has erected in the last 50 years, and Republican leaders have learned to get by in that uptight habitat.

Former Trump campaign aide may be hit with more charges Robert Mueller may not be through with Rick Gates, a deputy Trump campaign aide and one of the four people who have been charged as part of the special counsel probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Russia probe tests Pence in-the-dark defense New revelations about Michael Flynn's lies to the FBI are laying bare Vice President Mike Pence's in-the-dark strategy when it comes to Russia's election meddling, raising new questions about whether he could have been left in the dark as he has argued for nearly a year.

Email: Mueller attorney praised Yates A lawyer on the special counsel team investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US election lavished praise on Sally Yates after her decision in January to defy President Donald Trump and not enforce his travel ban executive order, according to government emails published Tuesday by the conservative activist group Judicial Watch.