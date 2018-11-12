Top Asian News 3:28 p.m. GMT

The President's tweets about Arizona and Florida aren't accurate. But they show how he'll approach re-election. President Donald Trump spent the weekend in Paris, but his Twitter feed is evidence that he kept a close eye on events stateside -- most notably the ongoing recounts in Florida and the still-uncalled Senate race in Arizona.

What you should know about Florida's vote recount The Florida secretary of state announced Saturday afternoon that the razor-thin races for governor, senator and agriculture commissioner will be reviewed in a series of recounts which were triggered because the margins in all three contests are under .5%.

Defeated GOP congressman blames McCain for House flipping A Republican unseated in the midterm elections last week has come out with an op-ed blaming the late Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain for the party losing control of the House.

Analysis: Fury over the midterms is fueling Trump President Donald Trump is intensifying his challenge to constitutional constraints and governing norms that are already facing their gravest test since Watergate in the 1970s.

Some in Arizona Arizona's GOP back away from Trump's claims Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema's lead over Republican Rep. Martha McSally in Arizona's Senate race grew Sunday as some GOP figures continued to distance themselves from President Donald Trump's claims of misconduct.

Don Lemon: Trump must be really, really rattled CNN's Don Lemon lists the ongoing issues which may have President Donald Trump rattled.

Abrams' campaign sues to challenge rejection of votes The Georgia Democratic Party and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' campaign filed a lawsuit in federal court Sunday asking for rejected absentee ballots and provisional ballots to be counted in the Georgia governor's race.

This look on Michelle Obama's face: Explained Former first lady Michelle Obama wrote that she was unable to put on a happy face and smile during President Donald Trump's inauguration in her new book, according to ABC News.

Analysis: Why Kamala Harris is the Democrats' frontrunner for 2020 If there's one lesson Democrats should learn from the 2018 election, it's this: Their base wants to make history.