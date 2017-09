6th nuclear test appears to be Pyongyang's largest A 5.2-magnitude "possible explosion" has occurred in North Korea, according to the US Geological Survey. South Korea's Meteorological Administration called it a "man-made" earthquake. The USGS put the location at 24 km northeast of Sungjibaegam, North Korea, near "where North Korea has detonated explosions in the past."

Kim watches 'H-bomb' put on new missile, North Korea says North Korea's regime has "succeeded in making a more developed nuke," according to state news agency KCNA. During a visit to the country's Nuclear Weapons Institute, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "watched an H-bomb to be loaded into new ICBM [intercontinental ballistic missile]," KCNA reported. There was no independent confirmation of the claims.

Analysis: Russia's power play in N. Korea aimed at China and US When Russia sent its bombers flying over the Korean Peninsula last week, it was as much a signal to its allies in Beijing as it was a telegraph to Washington that Moscow too, was pivoting to Asia.