Ron Davis pioneered technology that fueled the Human Genome Project. Now his greatest challenge is curing his own son. Multiple times a day, every day, Ron Davis sits with his head bowed, waiting outside his son's bedroom for a subtle signal that it's all right to come in.

'SNL' asks GOP members what it would take to stop supporting Trump • Pete Davidson brought his mom out on 'SNL' and tried to make her and Jon Hamm a thing

Opinion: Arya, Lady Gaga and Avengers A glittering gala celebrating the campiest fashion, a superhero flick that shattered box-office records, a fierce and mythical TV world of ice and fire -- and Meghan and Harry's new arrival, Archie.

FBI investigating reported machete attack on Appalachian Trail hikers, sheriff's office says Multiple agencies are investigating reports that a man with a machete attacked hikers on the Appalachian Trail in Virginia, according to a local sheriff's office.

Pilot arrested at Kentucky airport in 2015 triple homicide A pilot for a subsidiary of American Airlines was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged with the 2015 murders of a Kentucky couple and their neighbor, authorities said.

Kirsten Gillibrand is campaigning by living her best life. So why aren't voters responding? It's 6:30 a.m. on a Saturday and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is wide awake and visibly pumped that The Killers is blaring in an exposed brick cycling studio here in downtown Manchester.

Kamala Harris defends controversial truancy initiative Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) defends her implementation of the truancy initiative in California.