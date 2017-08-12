Three killed in protests against disputed Kenya vote

White nationalists rally in Charlottesville erupts in violent street fighting; car strikes crowd Alt-right activists held torches and marched late Friday through the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville.

Trump: 'We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for' President Donald Trump urged unity and condemned hate in response to violent white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, that have played out on national television Saturday.

Former KKK leader invokes Trump's name Former KKK leader David Duke invoked President Trump's name at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Why white nationalists are drawn to Charlottesville Charlottesville, known as a progressive college town, is bracing for another white nationalist rally scheduled for Saturday.

These are the new symbols of hate The swastikas. The bolts. The bastardized crosses. While polite society may want to believe these well-trodden images are anachronisms, the truth is these brands of hate are surprisingly enduring. And, like any other brand, they are also subject to evolution and changing tastes.

Another Saturday Night Massacre? DC may be ready A bipartisan group of senators recently introduced legislation designed to prevent the firing of the man investigating President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

Taylor Swift dropped from DJ's lawsuit Taylor Swift's bodyguard testified on Friday that he witnessed former radio DJ David Mueller reach his hand under Swift's skirt at a meet-and-greet in June 2013 in what he called a "violation" of her body.

Cop captures own shooting on camera An officer wearing camera glasses captured video of the moment he was shot four times at close-range by a robbery suspect.

1 winning ticket sold for $393M lottery There was one winning ticket in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, paying out an estimated $393 million, according to Mega Millions officials. It was the fifth largest jackpot in the game's 15-year history.