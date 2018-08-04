Thousands more evacuated from California's largest wildfire

The President is concerned about whether Don Jr. may be entangled in the Russia investigation, sources say President Donald Trump is concerned about whether his son Donald Trump Jr. might have exposure in the special counsel's Russia investigation, leading to his increasingly frenzied public agitation over Robert Mueller, sources close to the White House tell CNN.

Judge guts potential Trump defense strategy As President Donald Trump's legal team continued its will-he-or-won't-he dance this week on a sit-down interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, a federal judge in Washington issued a tome on why Mueller's appointment was rock-solid in the first place.

'Manhattan Madam' met with Mueller's team Kristin Davis, the woman famously known as the "Manhattan Madam," met with special counsel Robert Mueller's team for a voluntary interview on Wednesday, according to four sources familiar with the situation.

Carl Bernstein: This is worse than Watergate Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein says the Trump presidency is worse than Watergate because Republicans are undermining the Mueller probe.

Trump escalates old fights this week and starts new ones At the end of a week in which President Donald Trump appeared more ready than ever to pick fights with his adversaries — both real and perceived — it was perhaps fitting to have the UFC's welterweight champion pass through the Oval Office.

Manafort judge warns jurors there won't be Baked Alaska on the free lunch menu Judge T.S. Ellis is known as a colorful judge who is not afraid to interrupt prosecutors, interrogate witnesses and even poke fun at himself along the way.

Erin Burnett: Walls are closing in on Trump CNN's Erin Burnett says that after revelations that "Manhattan Madam" Kristin Davis, a close associate of Roger Stone, was interviewed by special counsel Roger Mueller, Mueller's investigation is getting closer to the president.

Melania Trump praises LeBron after husband's insult Melania Trump praised LeBron James for his charity work less than a day after her husband attacked the NBA superstar's intellect in a tweet Friday night.

MJ's reply to Trump: I've got LeBron's back CNN's Don Lemon has a question for everyone now that President Donald Trump has called him the "dumbest man on television" again.