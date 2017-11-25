This Was the Battle Ulysses S. Grant Hoped He 'Would Not Fight Again'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren fires back and says the only thing that will hurt the agency is Trump's pick to run it Trump's decision Friday to name Mulvaney, the current director of the Office of Management and Budget, as interim director of the consumer watchdog agency came hours after the outgoing director, Richard Cordray, appointed his own successor, sparking confusion and signaling a potential showdown over who's in charge of the agency.

Barney Frank: The law says the President can't do this Former Rep. Barney Frank pushed back Saturday on the White House's assertion that President Donald Trump has the authority to appoint an interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, saying the independence of watchdog agency was a key consideration when Congress passed the law to create it in 2010.

Confusion as Trump and outgoing director both pick leaders President Donald Trump named an interim head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau shortly after the outgoing director appointed his own successor, signaling a potential showdown over who's in charge of the federal watchdog agency.

Senate repeals big bank arbitration clause Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote to repeal a rule that made it easier for Americans to sue their banks and credit card companies.

Volcano erupts on Bali Volcanic eruptions on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have prompted officials to cancel flights and move about 24,000 residents out of the way as a thick ash cloud from Mount Agung, thousands of meters high, drifts east and southeast along the archipelago.

Vegas shooting survivor killed in a hit-and-run A man who survived the Las Vegas massacre in October died several weeks later in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.

Rance Howard, father of Ron Howard, dies Longtime film and television actor Rance Howard, father of director Ron Howard, has died, according to a Saturday tweet from Ron Howard's verified account.