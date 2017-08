After publicly shaming him, President encourages McConnell to push ambitious policy agenda President Donald Trump resumed his public feud with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday morning over Republicans' failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

CNN poll: Trump more popular than Congress Here's a silver lining for President Donald Trump: he's still more popular than Congress.

McConnell hits Trump's 'excessive expectations' Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered some of his toughest criticism yet for President Donald Trump, as the President continues to tweet from his working vacation in New Jersey.

Four big things that could stand in the way of tax reform There's a long list of reasons why Republicans' plan to overhaul the nation's tax system is going to be complicated this fall.

Cillizza: No matter the opponent, Trump only has 1 speed During the 2016 presidential campaign, the big question that lingered around Donald Trump was this: Did he have the temperament to be president?

North Korea details Guam strike plan North Korea is "seriously examining a plan" to launch a missile strike targeting an area near the US territory of Guam in response to President Donald Trump's warning to Pyongyang that any additional threats will be met with "fire and fury," according to a new statement from General Kim Rak Gyom published by state run […]

Trump's ad-libbed missile crisis President Donald Trump effectively ad-libbed his way into a test of wills with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and an unpredictable cycle of escalation -- largely due to both men's propensity for white-hot rhetoric and a desire to project strong leadership.

The island in the eye of a geopolitical storm It's the tiny island in the eye of a geopolitical storm.