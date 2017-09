Houston mayor urges feds to speed up assistance to those in need The rain mercifully has stopped in southeast Texas. But a week after Hurricane Harvey, rescue helicopters still buzz in the skies as millions of people struggle with what the storm has left -- tens of thousands of destroyed homes and altered lives, and grim efforts to find those who may not have survived.

Looming threat: Hurricane Irma could be the next disaster While much of the United States' focus is still on Texas and the destruction left behind by Hurricane Harvey and its historic rainfall, powerful Hurricane Irma is rapidly intensifying in the open Atlantic and poses a major threat to the Caribbean and potentially the United States next week.

Tragedy: Good Samaritans' rescue mission takes fatal turn A group of amateur rescuers was electrocuted while on a boat trying to help survivors of Houston's historic flooding. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.

Essay: What August showed us about America One August in America tested the nation's mettle. Years from now, that's what historians will say.

Before and after: Satellite images show extent of flooding Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath have dumped trillions of gallons of rain across Texas, according to weather analytics company WeatherBell.