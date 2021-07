Arizona's Senate held a briefing on the GOP-initiated 'audit' of the 2020 election. Claims made by the CEO of Cyber Ninjas were quickly called into question. Arizona's Senate held a Thursday briefing on the ongoing Republican-initiated "audit" of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, where Joe Biden outperformed Donald Trump by enough of a margin to win the state.

Key Democrat underscores the greatest tribute to John Lewis' legacy The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.

Guest challenges Fox News host to tell viewers Trump lost Texas state Representative James Talarico, who left the state in an effort to block Republicans from passing a restrictive voting law, challenged Fox News host Pete Hegseth to tell his viewers that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

Seventeen states have enacted 28 laws making it harder to vote State lawmakers have enacted nearly 30 laws since the 2020 election that restrict ballot access, according to a new tally as of June 21 by the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law.

2020 election becomes early dividing line for Republicans in crucial 2022 Senate race in Arizona In one of next year's most consequential Senate races, the Republican primary to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona is turning on a question: Who won the 2020 presidential election?

I'm fully vaccinated but tested positive for Covid-19. What should I do? • Analysis: Half of US believes a deadly Covid conspiracy theory • Health officials say their latest Covid patients are unvaccinated and younger • US surgeon general on tech companies' steps to fight Covid misinformation: 'It's not enough'

The threat of rip currents isn't just for the beach • How brand-name sunscreens became contaminated with cancer-causing chemical

Police say 3 people were wounded in a shooting outside Nationals Park that sent players and fans scrambling Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night outside Nationals Park in Washington, DC, sending baseball fans and players scrambling during a game, police said.

3 dead, 2 taken to hospital in suspected carbon monoxide exposure during Michigan music festival, police say Three men were found dead inside a travel trailer Saturday at a country music festival in southern Michigan in what police believe is a case of carbon monoxide exposure, officials said.