Cruise ship being held at sea for coronavirus testing The US death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 Wednesday as officials around the country urged local communities to think about ways to stop the virus from spreading.

How to live with a coronavirus outbreak Since the novel coronavirus outbreak began in China last December, it has spread across the world and now threatens to become a global pandemic.

This number predicts how fast a virus will spread When looking at how infections spread, scientists have taken into consideration all environmental and biological factors and come up with a number called R0.

Analysis: Pence and Trump take different paths during outbreak A week after its chaotic and politicized start to the battle against coronavirus, a White House task force is projecting order and coherence amid a crisis that could weigh on the economy and ultimately President Donald Trump's electoral fate.

Ex-health adviser perplexed by Trump's Obama claim President Donald Trump sought to lay blame on the Obama administration for slowing down new diagnostic testing. CNN's Jake Tapper talks about to panelists about how this claim lacks evidence.

Opinion: When coronavirus fears threaten big gatherings, remember this As new cases of coronavirus arise in the United States (with a handful of deaths already recorded in Washington state), and amid a largely inept federal response, many organizations are facing a question: Can we still gather?

Former health commissioner: Do these 6 things to fight the virus America's public health workforce is among the best in the world. But to me, reflecting on what it might be like leading a city's response to this coronavirus outbreak, one thing is clear: Without the resources they need to do their work while operating under a culture that puts politics ahead of science, their job […]

See health official quickly correct Trump at roundtable chat CNN's Erin Burnett discusses claims made by President Donald Trump about the coronavirus that have completely contradicted what scientists have reported.