Ruling could shake public sector unions' financial structure and undermine their future stability The Supreme Court dealt a major blow to public sector unions on Wednesday in a case that could shake their financial structure and undermine their future stability.

Analysis: Does Supreme Court have double standard on religion? Less than a month ago, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Christian baker who refused to make a cake for a gay couple's wedding, saying a state commission's ruling against him was rooted in anti-religious hostility.

Toobin: This is Muslim ban dressed in a tutu CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin talks about the Supreme Court's decision to rule in favor of President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Opinion: Justice Kennedy reminds Trump he is not above the law In one of this year's most-watched cases, Trump v. Hawaii, Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday authored a five-justice opinion upholding the latest version of the Trump administration's so-called travel ban. While Roberts is the court's formal leader, Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy is often its fulcrum -- the proverbial swing justice -- and its conscience.

Analysis: Roberts treats Trump like a normal president. Sotomayor says no way. Chief Justice John Roberts treated Donald Trump as if he were any other president.

28-year-old Latina, former NAACP president and a gay father all won last night If a progressive war against the Democratic establishment is coming, Tuesday's primaries were the first shots fired.

See Ocasio-Cortez's react to results First-time politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28, defeated Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary for New York's 14th congressional district.

A year ago, she was a bartender. Now she's heading to Congress And you will know her name.