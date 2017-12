Thirteen train cars spilled off the tracks, killing at least three people near DuPont, Washington An Amtrak passenger train derailed in Washington state, as several of its cars tumbled off a highway overpass on Monday, killing at least three people and injuring more than 100 others.

See bird's-eye view of train derailment Aerial views show the aftermath of an Amtrak train that derailed near DuPont, Washington.

Analysis: Trump's first tweet on train crash plays politics Hours after a train derailed in Washington state, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to sound off on it.

Deadliest US commuter train crashes in 20 years There have been a number of fatal commuter train crashes through the years. Here's a list of the deadliest crashes since 2000:

Photos: On the scene of the Amtrak derailment An Amtrak passenger train derailed near DuPont, Washington, spilling multiple cars off an Interstate 5 overpass.

The questions investigators will be asking The 20-member National Transportation Safety Board go-team that's been rushed to the scene of the deadly train derailment in Washington state will be interviewing those who were on board and scouring recorded data and other evidence.

Hear the train conductor's radio call Audio has been released of the Amtrak train conductor's radio transmission call reporting the derailment south of Tacoma, Washington.

Derailment witness: Cars falling off overpass Danae Orlob, who witnessed an Amtrak train derail onto an interstate in Washington state, says there were cars falling from both sides of an overpass.

