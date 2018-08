The events of the last 24 hours have rocked the political world. We unpack some of the most pressing questions. The events of the last 24 hours have rocked the political world.

Sarah Sanders: Trump 'did nothing wrong' White House press secretary Sarah Sanders maintained Wednesday that President Donald Trump "did nothing wrong" relating to the hush money payments made to women who claimed affairs with him during the 2016 campaign.

GOP lawmakers: What they're saying, or not saying Congressional Republicans are largely avoiding speculation that the guilty plea by President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen could potentially implicate the President in campaign finance violations.

Impeachment talk: Still a no-go for Democrats hitting GOP's 'culture of corruption' A string of damaging legal developments rattled Republicans on Tuesday and further heightened the stakes of the 2018 midterm elections less than three months away.

Jake Tapper calls out Trump's 'demonstrable falsehood' CNN's Jake Tapper takes on President Donald Trump's claims following his former personal attorney Michael Cohen's plea deal in which the President was implicated in hush money payments made to women who claimed affairs with him during the 2016 campaign.

Opinion: A wounded Trump is further isolating America Major negotiations were set to take place on Wednesday in Washington on President Donald Trump's efforts to jawbone China and Mexico into trade pacts substantially more favorable to the United States.

NY tax investigators subpoena Cohen in Trump Foundation probe The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance has issued a subpoena to Michael Cohen as part of its ongoing probe into whether the Trump Foundation violated New York tax laws, a source confirmed to CNN.