A new generation of Americans are determined to do what the Founding Fathers refused to do On July 9, 1776, a rowdy group of American colonists banded together at a political rally in New York City and did something that today would be called "badass."

Frederick Douglass' descendents recite his speech about July 4th For the Fourth of July, Frederick Douglass' descendants read excerpts of his famous speech, "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?"

Stelter: Trump's speech won't make sense to most people President Donald Trump used the backdrop of Mount Rushmore the night before the Fourth of July to deliver a speech to his base. CNN's Brian Stelter examines the message of his speech.

Opinion: These are true patriots. Trump sees them as enemies Marching and chanting, grieving and kneeling, countless Americans have braved tear gas and rubber bullets over the past six weeks to send an unequivocal message to their elected leaders: that they will not stand idly by as racial injustice continues to tear at our country.

Experts urge caution ahead of holiday weekend Experts are urging caution as Americans gather to celebrate the 4th of July. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports.

White House hosts a party in the midst of a pandemic The White House was always one of the busiest social hubs in Washington, accustomed to hosting at least three to five events per day, ranging from meetings with dignitaries and VIPs to smaller luncheons or private dinners. That is, until Covid-19.

Neil Young 'NOT ok' with Trump playing his music Musician Neil Young is upset again with President Donald Trump for playing his music on Friday during the White House's Mount Rushmore event celebrating Independence Day.

This is how Canada crushed the curve while the US struggles CNN'S Paula Newton explains what measures Canadians are taking to flatten the curve as countries continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic.