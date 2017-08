Memo outlined Scaramucci's communications game plan. The next day, he was fired. Anthony Scaramucci -- before his tenure as White House communications director came to an abrupt end -- had plans to make sweeping changes to the Trump administration's communications team, a June 30 memo shows.

Read Scaramucci's plan Communications Plan

Scaramucci to hold online event Friday Anthony Scaramucci wants to tell his own story.

Late night says goodbye to Anthony Scaramucci Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah poked fun at Anthony Scaramucci being ousted as White House communications director after 10 days.

The 10 most memorable lines from Scaramucci's brief tenure Less than two weeks after he jumped into the White House briefing room, Anthony Scaramucci on Monday ended his gig as White House communications director.

The moments that made 'The Mooch' a household name Look back on Anthony Scaramucci's time as White House Communications Director.

US, Russia hurtle toward dangerous escalation The United States and Russia are plunging deeper into their worst crisis since the Cold War, with politics in both nations outpacing the capacity of either government to mitigate the danger.

NAACP issues travel advisory for entire state of Missouri The NAACP is sending a strong message to people of color traveling through Missouri: Go at your own risk.

Trump's pick for USDA chief scientist called progressives 'race traders' Sam Clovis, President Donald Trump's nominee to be the Department of Agriculture's chief scientist, maintained a now-defunct blog for years in which he accused progressives of "enslaving" minorities, called black leaders "race traders," and labeled former President Barack Obama a "Maoist" with "communist" roots.