'The world was watching': US commemorates Apollo mission 50 years on

Fifty years after a mighty Saturn V rocket set off from Florida carrying the first humans to the Moon, a veteran of the Apollo 11 crew returned to the fabled launch pad Tuesday to commemorate the event that defined an era. “We crew felt the weight of the world on our shoulders, we knew that everyone would be looking at us, friend or foe,” command module pilot Michael Collins said from the Kennedy Space Center. Collins remained in lunar orbit in the command module Columbia, their only means of returning back to Earth.
Source:: Yahoo